Venues call for patience as ticketholders deal with impact of 50% capacity

Digital Desk Staff

Live music and theatre venues have been grappling to respond to the new Covid restrictions announced on Friday which will see indoor events limited to half capacity for a month from Tuesday.

As The Irish Times reports, Ticketmaster urged customers to “please bear with” it while organisers make arrangements following the Government announcement. It said information will be made available as soon as possible.

The 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin said it was working with promoters, artists and ticket agents on the logistics involved with shows here in the short term over the Christmas/New Year’s period.

In a statement the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre said it was “currently working with Disney Theatrical Productions to determine how best to manage bookings for the upcoming schedule of The Lion King”. It urged customers to be patient as it worked through the information.

Responding to the Government move, the Gaiety Theatre said it was “ working on a system that is fair to our loyal customers and can efficiently handle a large number of ticketing queries that this difficult situation creates”.

The Little Mermaid Christmas panto is currently on stage at the theatre.

Safe Christmas

The number of Covid patients in hospital has fallen to 487, the lowest level in almost four weeks, the latest official figures show. The number of Covid patients in hospital fell by 41 between Friday and Saturday. There were 5,622 further cases of Covid-19 reported on Saturday.

Tweeting about the latest hospital figures on Saturday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the “plan is working – 3rd doses, masks, test & isolate, physical distancing. Thank you for what you are doing. Please don’t lose heart. Let’s all have a safe Christmas.”

Meanwhile, waiting times for a Covid booster vaccine were up an hour at Citywest in Dublin on Saturday morning, the HSE said. Boosters are currently being offered to healthcare workers and those aged 60-69 at various walk-in centres across the State. The total number of booster vaccines administered so far is 913,670.

The figures come as the Government on Friday announced its most wide-ranging introduction of new restrictions this year after “stark” warnings from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to take immediate action in the face of the threat from the Omicron Covid-19 variant.