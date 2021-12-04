  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Walk-in Covid vaccine: Current queue times and clinic locations

Walk-in Covid vaccine: Current queue times and clinic locations

Saturday, December 04, 2021

Updated 1.10pm

Long queues have formed again at walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinics this weekend, with some waiting up to an hour for a jab.

Over 30 walk-in clinics are operating on Saturday and Sunday, where healthcare workers and those aged 60 and over can receive a booster shot.

The HSE is urging people to carefully plan their trip to a booster clinic after long waits were reported last weekend. Close to one million people have received an additional dose so far.

Information on current queue times at various clinics is being made available online, in an attempt to manage waiting times.

Early on Saturday morning, the wait for a vaccine at the Citywest clinic in Dublin was up to 60 minutes long, with a 35-minute wait at City Hall in Cork and a 45-minute wait at the Galway Racecourse clinic – although wait times have since shortened at a number of clinics.

“What we’re doing this weekend is putting some information about the… availability of those clinics on our social media so people should check beforehand, before they leave,” Dr Lucy Jessop from the National Immunisation Office said.

“Potentially someone might be in between two clinics, so you could go to the one that seems less busy at that particular time, just so people aren’t waiting for long periods.”

Current queue times:

Clinic locations:

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Varadkar says ‘plan is working’ as Covid hospitalisations fall below 500

Saturday, 04/12/21 - 12:59pm

Restrictions at Christmas will be ‘hammer blow’, hospitality industry warns

Saturday, 04/12/21 - 12:35pm

Storm depression approaching Ireland with ‘wintry precipitation’ possible

Saturday, 04/12/21 - 10:11am