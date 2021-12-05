An Post launches new stamps to mark centenary of Anglo-Irish Treaty

Kenneth Fox

An Post has unveiled new stampz which marks the centenary of the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty. The stamps are the latest in a series marking Ireland’s Decade of Centenaries.

The Treaty was signed in London on December 6, 1921 by a delegation mandated by Dáil Éireann and representatives of the British Government. The signing of the Treaty was a momentous event opening the way to the establishment of the Irish Free State.

The stamps, and a commemorative First Day Cover (FDC) envelope, were designed by leading designer Ger Garland.

The first features the signatures of the Irish Treaty delegates – Arthur Griffith (leader), Michael Collins, Robert Barton, Eamonn Duggan and George Gavan Duffy, and the British representatives – David Lloyd George (Prime Minister), Austen Chamberlain, Lord Birkenhead and Winston Churchill.

The second is a poignant reproduction of Arthur Griffith’s aspirational message after the treaty signing.

A collectable First Day Cover shows a photograph of the Irish delegation in London, courtesy of Mirrorpix.

The stamps and FDC are available at main post offices, also from the stamp counters at Dublin’s GPO or online at www.irishstamps.ie