Anna had a great circle of friends and loved the company of her family

The late Anna Walsh

By Charlie Keegan

THE death of Annastasia (Anna) Walsh, O’Hanrahan Avenue, Carlow has left her brothers and sisters with a great sense of loss for a woman who was at the centre of family life.

Anna passed away following a brief illness in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Saturday 6 November aged 76.

Anna was daughter of the late Joseph (Bunty) Walsh and Jenny (née Doyle) Walsh. The Walshes were among the first residents of O’Hanrahan Avenue, when the housing estate was built in 1951.

Following her school days with the Presentation Sisters in Carlow, Anna went to work for the Shanaghy family in the town’s Castle Hill and later went as housekeeper to a member of the Fleming family in the Bennekerry area.

She spent most of her working life in the employment of Celtic Linen, Montgomery Street. In her places of work, Anna was very highly regarded for her diligence and willingness to undertake any variety of jobs.

An accident which left her with a disabled arm had a serious effect on Anna’s lifestyle – she tended to stay indoors from that time onwards.

She had a great circle of friends through her kind neighbours, who were also her friends. The neighbours called regularly to see her and have a chat and a cup of tea.

Anna was a great companion for her mother Jenny, who had been widowed by the death of husband Joseph in 1964. Jenny passed away in 2012 at the age of 92.

Anna was a great devotee of all the soaps on television and also of Telly Bingo on RTÉ lunchtime television.

She loved family occasions, when she would keep her siblings and extended family in best order, in a good-natured way.

Anna had a love of music and was a great admirer of Daniel O’Donnell. One of Daniel’s songs, Lady of Knock was played at the graveside, reflective of her fervent religious outlook.

She reposed in Carpenter’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Wednesday 10 November, with prayers being led by Fr Tommy Dillon, CC, Askea and Fr Paddy Stanley, Dublin, her first cousin.

Fr Tom Little, PP, celebrated Anna’s funeral Mass in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, where Anna had worshipped since its opening in 1976. He was assisted by Fr Stanley.

Symbols of Anna’s life brought to the altar at the start of Mass were a copy of Ireland’s Own, which she read avidly; her book of word search; her Telly Bingo card – she played the online game show regularly.

Readings and Prayers of the Faithful at Mass were by Elaine Dowling (niece), Graham Dowling (nephew) and Susan Lunny (niece).

Anna’s niece Mabel Breuhl provided a fitting tribute to her aunt in a eulogy, highlighting the many positive attributes Anna brought to her life.

The singing of hymns at Mass was by Marie Cashin, with her mother Cliare, organist.

Following Mass, Anna was laid to rest with her parents in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Little reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

She is mourned by her brothers and sisters Pauline Nolan (Roncalli Place, Rathnapish, Carlow), Eamon (New Oak Estate, Carlow), Pat (Leighlinbridge), Margaret (Mag) Carr (New Oak Estate), Joe (Cois Abhainn, Burrin Road, Carlow), and Bernadette (Ber) Dowling (Keelogue, Killeshin, Carlow), by her brothers-in-law Alf, Mick and Paddy, sisters-in-law Ann and Josephine, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, her kind neighbours and circle of friends.