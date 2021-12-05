Big drop in Carlow drink-driving offences

DRINK-driving offences are significantly down in Carlow despite a similar level of garda checkpoints.

Thirty-nine drink-driving offences have been detected so far this year, compared with 81 for the same period in 2020. Also recorded were 15 detections for driving under the influence of drugs, compared with 36.

“It’s indicative of greater compliance,” said Garda Superintendent Aidan Brennan. “Our checkpoint numbers are at the same level.”

Supt Brennan was also pleased that no fatal road traffic accidents had occurred in 2021. This compared with three last year. There had been four collisions this year, where serious injuries were recorded.

A total of 1,500 speed detections have been recorded by gardaí in Carlow in 2021, while GoSafe vans account for an additional 500.

“It’s a high-priority area for us. It’s a recognised life saver and we put a lot of effort into making those detections.”

Also this year, 200 vehicles have been impounded for road traffic offences such as driving without insurance.

A surprised cllr John Murphy wondered what became of these vehicles.

Supt Brennan stated: “The vast majority of those vehicles are returned to the owner on payment of a release fee and suitable proof they have policy insurance. We are not just collecting cars and selling them!”