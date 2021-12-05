Defence Forces stand ready if hospitals are overrun by Omicron surge

Digital Desk Staff

The Defence Forces are currently providing 40 swab testers daily and 30 personnel to vaccination centres nationwide, as well as 30 call lines for contact tracing in Kilkenny and Donegal.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Louis Flynn who is leading the Covid-19 Joint Taskforce, they also stand ready should the hospitals become overwhelmed by an Omicron variant related surge.

As the Irish Examiner reports, they have been constantly working with the HSE since the pandemic struck more than 600 days ago.

Some of their first work was to erect tents outside some hospitals in case there was a massive surge in patients needing treatment.

Fortunately, that didn’t occur, but in the wake of the discovery of the more contagious Omicron variant there have been fears expressed that hospitals will be overwhelmed.

Lieutenant Col Flynn said that if the situation demands it they will put up tents again, which will be used for triage. These tents will come equipped with electricity, heating and lighting.

The Defence Forces have to date dedicated more than 113,000 hours and nearly 23,000 transport journeys in support of the HSE’s battle against Covid-19.

On the ground and in the air they continue to aid the fight against the pandemic, known as Operation Fortitude.

Seven-day week

Lieutenant Colonel Flynn said the Defence Forces remain in daily contact with the HSE on a seven-day week basis to react to any requests for help.

“We are trying to balance where the demand is and what resources we can allocate to the HSE. We are constantly monitoring the situation in conjunction with the HSE,” the senior officer said.

The vast majority of the aid to the HSE is coming from the Army, but the Air Corps transports Covid-19 tests to Germany three times a week.

The Defence Forces commitment to helping in the fight against the fourth wave of Covid-19 has seen its personnel involved in a number of tasks following requests for help from the health authorities.

Since November 1st, troops have been supporting contact tracing by providing 20 call lines at Stephen’ Barracks in Kilkenny – operated by members of 3 Battalion – and at Finner Camp, Co Donegal – operated by the 28 Battalion.

A request for an additional 10 lines was received from the HSE on November 15th and the Defence Forces set them up at the Eir building in Dublin where they’re being operated by members of the Defence Forces Training Centre and Air Corps personnel.

All the contact tracing lines are manned from Mondays to Saturdays. Defence Forces personnel are also involved in swab taking at nine testing centres around the country.