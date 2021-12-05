Leighinbridge native Joe Monahan lived most of his life in London

The

The late Joe Monahan

By Charlie Keegan

JOSEPH (Joe) Monahan, Park Lane, Hayes, Middlesex, England, whose death occurred at Sonas Nursing Home, Tullow on Monday 4 October, was a native of High Street, Leighlinbridge, Carlow.

Aged 84, Joe had been a resident of the nursing home for the final five years of his life. He had been suffering from vascular dementia.

Joe and his wife Claire Monahan were well known to Carlovians, Claire serving as secretary of the Carlow Association London for more than 30 years, while Joe was treasurer of the association for some time.

He left Leighlinbridge as a young man and spent most of his working life in the employ of British Telecom, having worked down the mines in Wales for a short time when he first emigrated.

Joe and Claire met at a wedding in London, being introduced by a member of the Kelly family from Leighlinbridge. They married in London, residing at first in the Hanwell area of the London Borough of Ealing.

The association hosted an annual dinner in the English capital with invited guests – civic, administrative and clerical from Carlow – attending, along with Carlovians living in London. The function was usually held in the Irish Centre in Camden Town.

The Carlow Association London provided an important link to home for emigrants and Joe and Claire Monahan would provide any help they could to new arrivals in London from Carlow or, for that matter, from any part of Ireland.

Clare, a native of Inniskeen, Co Cork, worked with British Rail for a long number of years.

The couple came to Ireland each summer, visiting Leighlinbridge and Inniskeen. At one stage during the Celtic Tiger years they considered coming home to live in Ireland, but decided to live out their lives in London.

When they holidayed in England, Joe and Claire would vacate in Brighton and Blackpool. In retirement, they went on holidays to Spain, Gran Canaria and on one occasion travelled to St New York for St Patrick’s Day.

Joe enjoyed a flutter on the horses and was considered to be a shrewd judge of the racing world.

He will be remembered with great affection by everyone who met him as a kind, most caring and selfless man.

Joe reposed in Kearney’s Funeral Home on Thursday 7 October.

The funeral Mass for Joe Monahan was celebrated on Friday morning, 8 October, by Fr Pat Hennessy, PP, Leighlinbridge in the local St Lazerian’s Church.

Following Mass, he was laid to rest in Leighlinbridge Cemetery in a beautiful spot overlooking the river and castle of his native village.

He is survived by his wife Claire, daughter Lorraine Monahan (London), son Kieran (Tullow, Carlow), daughter-in-law Breda, grandchildren Daniel, Emma (London), Thomas and twins Luke and Adam (Tullow), great-grandchildren Olivia-Mae and Arthur-Joseph (Cambridge).