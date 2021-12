A man is due in court over the alleged unlawful discharge of a firearm in Co Clare.

The alleged incident took place in the Cloughleigh area of Ennis on November 22nd.

The man, aged in his 30s, has been charged and is due before a special sitting of Limerick District Court at 3pm on Sunday.

Gardaí said a second man arrested in connection with the case has been released without charge, and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.