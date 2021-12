By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating an alleged assault on Sunday night in the town centre.

A man was walking along Tullow St around midnight when he was approached by two men.

One of the men punched him causing a cut to the rear of the head. The injured party was taken to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, for treatment. The men were not known to him. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage is asked to contact gardaí in Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.