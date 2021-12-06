Ballinabranna kids plant orchard in local school

By Elizabeth Lee

THE children in Ballinabranna NS have just planted an orchard in the school grounds to help the local bee population and other insects.

The school is taking part in the data research programme about bees, the Orchard Planting Project, and has planted five trees to create an orchard.

Gary Watson and Bríd Saruwatari of Keppel Data Centres visited the school, bringing with them Victoria plum, Conference pear, Discovery apple, Katy apple and Boskoop apple trees to form a school orchard. The trees will be monitored by the National Biodiversity Data Centre to help improve the local ecosysem.

Sixth-class pupils were on hand to help out with the planting with expert guidance from Aidan Lowry, a local landscaper.

The children can look forward to seeing the fruits of their labour, knowing that they’re supporting important pollinators like the bees!

For further information about the project, log on to www.orchards.ie