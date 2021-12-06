Boil water notice for 17,000 households in Dublin and Wicklow

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for more than 17,000 households across parts of Dublin and Wicklow.

Some 12,944 customers in North Wicklow and 4,553 customers in the Dublin region of Dun Laoghaire Rathdown are affected.

“High turbidity at a treated water reservoir at Vartry Treatment Plant means a small amount of treated water leaving the reservoir and going directly into part of the Vartry supply was inadequately disinfected for a short period,” Irish Water said in a statement.

“Irish Water is currently investigating the issue with a view to lifting the precautionary boil notice as soon as possible.”

A precautionary Boil Water Notice is in place for 12,944 customers in North Wicklow and 4,553 customers in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown. A full list of the affected areas is available in the below graphic and at https://t.co/YwqUmE7b7u. pic.twitter.com/eYXs6a4LmX — Irish Water (@IrishWater) December 6, 2021

Water must be boiled to drink, to prepare salads and similar foods which are not cooked before eating, to brush teeth and to make ice.

Unboiled water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and for flushing toilets, but not for brushing teeth or gargling. Domestic water filters will not make water safe to drink.

“It is important to note that water is still safe to use for hygiene purposes and Irish Water would like to remind customers to follow the HSE Covid-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing,” Irish Water said.

The boil water notice was issued following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), Dublin City Council, Wicklow County Council, and Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council “to protect the health” of those supplied by the plant.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been formally notified of the incident.

John O’Donoghue, Irish Water’s regional operations lead, apologised for any inconvenience caused by the notice and said work was under way to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, a boil water notice for 17,500 customers in Longford has been lifted. Normal supply has resumed following the completion of extensive remedial works at the Lough Forbes Treatment Plant over the past month.