Carlow County Council issues yellow warning as Storm Barra approaches

By Suzanne Pender

STORM BARRA will bring very strong and disruptive winds and heavy rain to Ireland on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the strongest and most impactful winds expected across western areas.

A yellow wind and rain warning is in place for Co Carlow from 2am on Tuesday 7 December until 6pm on Wednesday 8 December, as the strong winds from Storm Barra are accompanied by heavy rain.

Aoife Kealy, meteorologist at Met Éireann said: “Storm Barra will bring dangerous weather conditions across Ireland from early on Tuesday morning, with very strong winds and spells of heavy rain spreading across the country through the afternoon. Gusts of around 90kph are expected widely inland, with the strongest winds across southern and western areas, where we could see gusts reaching 130kph or higher along coastal areas.

Driving conditions will be tricky and dangerous at times, with the risk of fallen trees, fallen power lines and flooding from the heavy rain. Temporary outdoor structures will be particularly vulnerable to the expected wind gusts. We’re advising the public to listen to their local travel advice and to keep a close eye on Met Éireann forecasts and warnings, as they may be updated.

The Road Safety Authority, An Garda Síochána and Carlow County Council have issued the following public safety advice:

All road users should be aware of the hazardous travelling conditions, and only necessary journeys should be undertaken.

Motorists should slow down and be aware of the dangers of fallen trees and debris.

High-sided vehicles are particularly vulnerable during this time.

As conditions will vary throughout the event, people need to take account of the local conditions and advice from their Local Authority.

In the interests of public safety, Carlow County Council wishes to advise that Carlow Town Park, Oak Park Forest Park and Tullow Town Park will close from 8am tomorrow morning, 7 December, until 8am on Wednesday 8 December.

The public are warned that electricity wires are always live and should never be approached. If you see fallen or damaged wires, keep clear and phone ESB Networks immediately on 1800 372999/021 2382410.

Storm Barra will gradually move eastwards away from Ireland through Wednesday afternoon and winds will gradually lessen, though Wednesday will still be a windy day. Thursday and Friday look like much improved days following Storm Barra, though there will still be spells of rain at times.

Whatever the weather, please follow the public health advice and help keep everybody safe from Covid-19.