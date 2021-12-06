Carlow man through to finals in Maltese X Factor

By Elizabeth Lee

A CARLOW musician living in Malta has just gotten through to the final stages of the TV talent show the X Factor after wowing the judges with an acoustic version of Michael Jackson’s The way you make me feel.

Jimmy Tyrrell from The Elms in Carlow town moved to Malta in 2014 and works in the marketing industry. He’s also a musician and, having put his musical ambitions on ice for several years, finally picked up his guitar in recent months to audition for the Maltese X Factor. He was thrilled to not only get onto the TV show but he’s now through to the final stages.

Jimmy, whose parents are both teachers – Mary and the late Jim, who passed way in November last year – returned home to Carlow last week. He filmed a segment for the TV show, featuring his sisters Anne and Maria’s children, which will be shown later in the series.

Jimmy likens his singing style to Damien Rice and has impressed the Maltese judges with his take on such songs as Harry Styles’s ***Falling*** and the Prince classic ***Kiss***.

The live finals show is due to be aired on 16 January.