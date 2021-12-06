Co Fermanagh community ‘rocked’ by multiple stabbings

Monday, December 06, 2021

By Dominic McGrath, PA

A community in Co Fermanagh has been “rocked” after three people were stabbed on Monday.

Two 18-year-old men and another man aged 20 were taken to hospital to be treated for stab wounds, after reports of an attack on the Lettergreen Road in the Donagh area of the county in Northern Ireland.

The attack took place at around 6am on Monday.

Deborah Erskine, the local DUP MLA, urged anyone with information to come forward.

 

“This is a horrendous and very concerning incident which happened in Donagh. My thoughts are with those who have been taken to hospital as a result and it is important the police are given any information so a thorough investigation can take place.”

SDLP Fermanagh councillor Adam Gannon said on Monday: “I was shocked and alarmed to hear reports of a triple stabbing in the tiny village of Donagh in the early hours of Monday morning.

“This violent incident will rock this quiet community, which is not used to scenes like this on its streets.

“Any assault that ends up with three people in hospital must be treated with the utmost seriousness and it’s particularly worrying that a weapon was used in this attack.”

Police in Northern Ireland are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

