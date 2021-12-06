Death notices and funeral arrangements

Johnny Delaney

14 Shubbs Avenue Healington, Oxford, England Formerly of Bennekerry Carlow on 17 October 2021. Predeceased by his parents Jim and Lizzie and his Sister Mary, Deeply regretted by Brothers Michael and Jimmy, Sisters Phil, Bridget, Kathleen, Maggie, Josie and Ann. Brothers in law, Sisters in law, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, Extended Family Relatives and Friends.

Reposing in Lacey`s Funeral Home John St Carlow (R93H684) on Sunday 5th December 2021 from 6pm-8pm. Removal on Monday at 1pm to St Canice`s church Kilkenny arriving for 2pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Bennekerry Cemetery Carlow Arriving for approx 3.45pm.