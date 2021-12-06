Determined Carlow student awarded NCBI bursary to study at Trinity

By Elizabeth Lee

A VISUALLY-IMPAIRED student from Carlow who’s in Trinity College Dublin has just been awarded a bursary from the National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI).

Ben Graham from Pollerton, Carlow was one of just four students in Ireland to be awarded the prize.

“I was absolutely delighted when I heard that I was going to be awarded,” Ben told ***The Nationalist****.

Ben, a graduate of St Mary’s Academy CBS, Carlow, was awarded the Gerard Byrne Bursary, which amounts to €1,500 for each academic year. He’s in third year at Trinity College studying for a degree in philosophy, political science, economics and sociology.

This is the 21-year-old’s first real experience of living college life, having been forced to study remotely in first and second year because of Covid restrictions.

“I love it here now, but it was difficult when I first moved here. It was difficult to find my way around and the building can seem the same because I use colour to guide me. For someone like me, you find your way somewhere once and you’ll remember it for the next time. Every time you have a problem, you need to find a solution. But I’ve stuck it out and I’ve made friends, I’m enjoying it,” said Ben.

Ben paid tribute to his teachers in CBS Carlow for their encouragement and for instilling confidence in him to continue onto third level.

“I really wanted to go to third level, but didn’t know what I wanted to do. There was an open day in Trinity on my 18th birthday and I loved it. I knew that’s where I wanted to go, so I knuckled down and worked hard,” he continued. He added that he wants to complete a master’s degree before applying for a job in the civil service.

Ben is the son of Philip and Sandra Graham from Pollerton. Ben and both his sister Niamh and his mother were born with ocular albinism, which has left them visually impaired.

Ben, along with three other recipients, were presented with their bursaries by minister Josepha Madigan at a recent ceremony in Dublin.

The NCBI funds the annual Gerard Byrne Bursary to support visually-impaired students to continue their education into third level.

“I wish these awardees a very successful and enjoyable college experience and future career. It is vitally important all barriers to participation in education and employment are removed so these students can achieve their dreams, similar to their sighted peers,”said minister Madigan.