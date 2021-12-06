€200k-plus: the cost of reopening Leighlinbridge Garda Station

IT WILL cost upwards of €200,000 to reopen Leighlinbridge Garda Station.

Chief Superintendent Padraig Dunne gave an update on the proposed reopening of the station at a recent meeting of Carlow Joint Policing Committee.

It was a rather downbeat assessment as Chief Supt Dunne said the cost to refurbish the property was upwards of €200,000, while funds were also required to upgrade Carlow Garda Station.

“I am not against reopening Leighlinbridge, but it has to be put in context of the amount of money that would be needed to refurbish and it’s currently being serviced by Bagenalstown, which is 4km away.”

He added: “It’s not the most popular thing to say, but it’s a pragmatic, realistic thing to say with the amount of money required.”

Chair of the JPC, Leighlinbridge councillor Michael Doran (FG) was surprised, believing that funding had already been allocated. His party colleague Fergal Browne, who had looked for an update on the opening the station, said there was never a need to reopen it and blamed then-minister Shane Ross’s involvement in the reopening of a garda station in Co Dublin.

Cllr Browne asked what the proposed opening hours would be for the station and the need for it to be presented at the next meeting.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor believed that if the station reopening was pushed locally, there may be progress.