Four fire crews tackle massive blaze in Ballon

By Elizabeth Lee

THIRTY firefighters took up to six hours to control the biggest fire in the county in years, after a warehouse containing sawdust caught fire on Wednesday night.

The alarm was raised at around 9.15pm, when the warehouse in Cunaberry, Ballon caught fire.

Tullow fire brigade was assisted by Carlow, Hacketstown and Bagenalstown, with 30 firemen tackling the blaze. The owners of the business also assisted them, removing materials from the area with industrial loaders to a safe place away from the fire. Because of the flammable nature of sawdust, it took the firefighters until 3am to gain full control over the blaze, while they continued to work through the night until 10am the following morning to ensure it was completely extinguished.

“It’s the largest blaze we’ve had in the county in some time. Thankfully, no one was hurt. The firemen worked extremely hard through the night to control the fire. They did an excellent job in preventing it from spreading,” acting chief officer Liam Carroll told ***The Nationalist***.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but it’s not thought to be suspicious.