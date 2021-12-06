Storm Barra: Met Éireann issues red weather warning amid ‘danger to life’

Met Éireann has issued a red weather warning for two counties, warning Storm Barra is turning into a “weather bomb” and poses “a danger to life”.

The atmospheric pressure which creates the storm energy is twice that anticipated, hence the term “weather bomb”, head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack said according to The Irish Times.

At lunchtime on Monday, Met Éireann upgraded a wind warning for Kerry and Cork to status red – the forecaster’s highest level of alert.

People in Kerry and Cork are advised to shelter in place for the duration of the warning, which will take effect from 6am to 9pm on Tuesday.

A red wind warning means consistent wind speeds in excess of 80 kilometres per hour and gusts in excess of 130 kilometres per hour. Conditions are regarded as life-threatening for those who venture outdoors.

Ms Cusack said Storm Barra could cause a lot of structural damage around the country, bringing with it a risk of “multiple hazards”, including storm surges, spot flooding and snow.

A red wind warning is now in place for #Cork and #Kerry, as #StormBarra brings widespread strong and damaging winds to Ireland tomorrow & Wednesday. Orange and Yellow warnings in place elsewhere ⚠️ Follow local safety advice⚠️ℹ️ https://t.co/XGJxZFdDKs pic.twitter.com/s9y2fSW5re — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 6, 2021

Local authorities and emergency services are preparing for the “significant and severe weather event” which will start early on Tuesday morning.

An orange wind warning is in place for many western counties and some eastern counties, with a yellow wind warning covering the rest of the country. Dangerous conditions are also expected at sea with marine warnings in place along all Irish coasts, including a red marine warning for southwestern sea areas.

A yellow rain warning is also in place nationwide, as the strong winds from Storm Barra are accompanied by heavy rain, along with the possibility of snow and sleet on high ground in the west of Ireland.

There is a significant possibility of flooding in all coastal areas, including Dublin.

Cork City Council has warned that there is a risk of tidal flooding in the city centre tomorrow morning around 7.30am, as the strongest winds coincide with the morning high tide. Lapps Quay, McSwiney Quay, Albert Quay, Kennedy Quay, Proby’s Qua, French’s Quay, Lancaster Quay, Sullivan’s Quay, South Mall, Oliver Plunkett Street and Lower Glanmire Road are all at risk of flooding.

‘Quite unusual’

The National Emergency Coordination Group (NECG), chaired by the Minister for Housing and Local Government Darragh O’Brien, will meet on Monday afternoon with the storm due to make landfall on Tuesday morning.

Director of emergency management Keith Leonard said conditions “will be very dangerous around the west and east coasts”, and people should avoid coastal areas right into Wednesday.

“This is an extended storm event and is quite unusual,” he said. Sandbags and temporary coastal defences have been erected.

The Irish Coast Guard, Road Safety Authority, An Garda Síochána and local authorities have issued the following public safety advice:

Stay away from all coastal areas for the duration of the Met Éireann warnings.

All road users should be aware of the hazardous travelling conditions, and only necessary journeys should be undertaken. Motorists should slow down and be aware of the dangers of fallen trees and debris. High sided vehicles are particularly vulnerable during this time.

As conditions will vary throughout the event, people need to take account of the local conditions and advice from their local authority.

The public are warned electricity wires are always live, never approach. If you see fallen or damaged wires, keep clear and phone ESB Networks immediately on 1800 372 999/021 238 2410.

Should red level weather warnings be issued, the public are advised to shelter in place for the duration of the warning.

