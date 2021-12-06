Talented artist wins ‘life-changing’ prize

Adam Bohanna’s portrait of his daughter, Faye

By Elizabeth Lee

A CARLOW artist has just scooped the prestigious Royal Ulster Academy prize for best portrait after seeing off 2,700 other artists to win the title.

Adam Bohanna was asked to showcase his work by the academy at its annual exhibition in Belfast and was delighted with the honour of being invited. He was even more thrilled when the portrait of his daughter Faye was shortlisted along with 220 other paintings and amazed when he actually won first prize.

“It’s potentially life-changing, it’s amazing. I’m absolutely over the moon. I can’t believe it,” said Adam.

Adam has won prestigious awards before, locally at the Visual Arts Centre and also from the Royal Hibernian Academy in Dublin.

The portrait of Faye might be his last one for some time, as the 19-year-old is now busy with college life.

“It’s getting harder for her to sit for me, it’s a little like the end of an era for us,” said Adam.

Adam, who’s an art teacher in St Mary’s Academy CBS, was reading WB Yeats’s ***Sailing to Byzantium*** while he was working on the painting and so decided to give the work the title ‘Of what is past, or passing, or to come’ – the last two lines of the poem – to acknowledge the passing of time and Faye’s growing into adulthood.

Though the Royal Ulster Academy prize will no doubt open doors for Adam to galleries, art dealers and buyers around the world, he will not be churning out work through technical means and remains resolutely a classic painter.

“I can only paint at the speed that I paint at, which is incredibly slow. I can’t knock out the work and I spend a lot of time on one painting,” he said.

However, he has ambitions and would love to exhibit and sell his work abroad.

“I’d love to do that,” he concluded.