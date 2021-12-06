Tullow man gets the surprise of his life on Romanian TV

Stefan Doyle from Tullow was surprised when his Romanian family were brought onstage during X Factor

By Elizabeth Lee

A TULLOW man who was adopted from Romania at birth and who was invited to appear on the Romania ***X Factor*** show was introduced to his unknown siblings live on air!

Stefan J Doyle had just competed in the show to win a place in the semi-final when the TV presenter came on stage and told the singer that the producers had a surprise for him. Then out came four of his siblings – sisters Claudia and Tunde and brothers Mario and (also) Stefan.

“I froze in front of the lights, the cameras, the audience. It was strange, it was like everything fell away from around me and all I could see was them,” said Stefan.

“After 30 years of being an only child, to see four people looking like you and knowing that they’re your family is amazing.”

Stefan was born in Romania but was adopted by Wexford couple Catherine and Stephen Doyle when he was only eight months’ old. The family moved to Tullow, Co Carlow and he attended primary school in Ballyconnell, while FCJ Bunclody was his secondary school. He now lives in Ballylinan, Co Laois with his fiancée Samanta, their two children and three stepchildren.

His parents have always supported him, both in his lifelong passion for music and in his search for his roots.

After building up a large following on his Stefan J Doyle Official social media page, Stefan was contacted by the Romanian ***X Factor*** team, who asked him to appear on the show. He had already been in contact with his birth parents and knew about his siblings, but he had never met them. Meeting them under the spotlight and in front of thousands of people didn’t take away from the specialness of the rendezvous.

“It’s not that I loved the drama of it, that’s not it at all. But it is how I met them and that’s what matters. I could have met them on the top of a mountain, it wouldn’t have made any difference. I met them and I loved it,” said Stefan.

His mother and fiancée were in the audience to support him after the show and the following day he met his siblings again and spent time with them.

Incredibly, Stefan is now through to the semi-finals of ***X Factor*** and can’t wait to play live gigs again.

“I hope to win this contest, because I have so much to give back to the world. I want to get to give concerts and take the spectators to another world. People deserve to be happy and I want to put smiles on their lips,” he previously told ***The Nationalist***.