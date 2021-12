A walk-in booster clinic will be open in Carlow tomorrow (Tuesday). The HSE/South East Community Healthcare are facilitating a walk-in Covid-19 vaccine booster clinic for those aged 60-69 tomorrow at its vaccination centre at Woodford Dolmen Hotel.

It will run between 2-4.30pm. All persons attending must be aged 60 or more, five months post their last vaccine, six months Covid negative and have no Covid symptoms.