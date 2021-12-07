Carlow Covid test centre closes early due to Storm Barra

The Carlow Covid-19 testing centre at St Dympna’s will close today at 4pm.

In the interests of safety of staff and service users, all five permanent testing centres in the south east will close at 4pm today, the HSE said, including the St Dympna’s facility

Those that had been scheduled for appointments between 4-7pm this afternoon Tuesday 7 December at those five sites are being contacted with the offer of an earlier appointment today or to reschedule to a time tomorrow Wednesday 8 December.

Those with appointments today at the additional Carlow Covid-19 testing facility at Carlow Youth Centre, Green Lane, Carlow are being contacted to change their appointments to the same times tomorrow Wednesday 8 of December.

The HSE said it appreciated the support of everyone in accommodating this rearrangement.