Carlow Xmas panto axed due to Covid restrictions

THE most popular festive event in Carlow has been forced to cancel at the 11th hour due to the latest Covid-19 restrictions.

The long-running Christmas panto by Striking Productions has had to call off its sell-out string of shows at Visual this year, just a week before opening night. ***Freezin, The Quare Cold Panto*** had sold 2,350 tickets for its seven shows from 15-19 December, including two matinees, with a cast of dozens of young performers set to entertain and delight audiences.

Striking Productions artistic director Robert O’Neill described the cancellation as “completely demoralising”. In an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19, indoor gigs, shows and sporting events are now limited to 50% capacity until 9 January. These new measures were announced on Friday and, over the weekend, Striking Productions had looked at various options, including changing to an outdoor venue and postponing to another date. However, it had not been possible to reschedule due to the restrictions and timeline of the shows.

Mr O’Neill said it would also have been wrong for some parents to be in a situation where they didn’t get to see their children perform. He said the theatre company would now have to fundraise to meet “huge” debts accumulated in production.

Sets had been made and erected, contractors had been acquired for lighting, smoke, wind and snow machines, while special costumes had been sourced from all over the world.

Mr O’Neill also spoke of his bitter disappointment that talented young performers like six-year-old Emmy Nolan, who was to have made her solo debut, and Siobhan Kavanagh and Grace Guerin, who were to share the role of Queen Elsie, would not have the opportunity to experience a unique, formative moment.

“I am also sorry for our audiences. We were providing much positivity at a particularly difficult time for everybody,” he said.

Expressing his dismay at the government’s lack of foresight, Mr O’Neill said: “In a time when the taoiseach speaks repeatedly of togetherness, I am disappointed that ultimately the decision was left with me. We couldn’t possibly operate at 50% capacity, and the timeline, announcing it on Friday evening, when everything closed shop for the weekend, was all the more frustrating. I shouldn’t have had to be the one to ultimately decide.”

The only available support currently is for professional pantos with a VAT-exclusive turnover of €300,000, which does not include the Carlow event.

Last year, Striking Productions had to cancel its musical and panto, while it has not run Easter and summer camps due to the pandemic.

He added: “We will plan to fundraise over the coming months to try and pay our huge debt, but as things are, my enthusiasm is entirely waned. We can’t continue to plan with repeated adversity. It is totally demoralising.”

Mr O’Neill met deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor over the weekend, who is set to plead their case with the government.

Ticket refunds will be issued by Visual. Mr O’Neill asked people to show patience when contacting the box office at Visual.

Mr Neill wished to thank Tinryland GFC for the use of its facilities, the show’s musical director Clara Hutchinson, choreographer Katie Conlan, Brigid Deering at the Visual box office and all of the contractors.

In a statement, Visual said: “As a team, we are very disappointed at last week’s announcement by the government to reduce audiences to indoor live events by 50%. This decision has resulted in the cancellation of many upcoming shows.

“We are particularly sad to confirm that the annual panto by Striking Productions, ***Freezin, The Quare Cold Panto***, will not go ahead. The energy and hard work that goes into bringing this show to the stage cannot be quantified. It happens because of people’s enthusiasm, tenacity and commitment.

“A combined crew of amateurs and professionals come together – adults, children and young people – to light up the dark winter months with rehearsals and public performances. They have shown incredible resilience. We know that the decision to cancel did not come lightly. We can only look forward to better times and the return of Striking Productions to the stage at Visual in 2022.”

Visual has also announced the cancellation of ***A Christmas Country with the Stars***, which had been scheduled to take place this Wednesday, 8 December. And an upcoming Tommy Fleming show has been rescheduled to next year.