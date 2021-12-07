Ireland named most generous country in the world on GoFundMe

Kenneth Fox

Ireland is the most generous country in the World on GoFundMe once again after being given the honour for the third time running.

Close to a million donations in total were made to campaigns in Ireland this year

GoFundMe launched its annual Giving Report on Tuesday which reveals Ireland has retained the position of the most generous country in the world on GoFundMe with the highest number of donations per capita.

Over 800,000 donations were made in Ireland throughout 2021 and globally one donation was made every second to help people across the globe.

After Ireland the most generous countries in the world on GoFundMe are; the US, Canada, Great Britain and Australia.

GoFundMe chief executive Tim Cadogan said: “We saw again in 2021 that people want to help each other, as communities around the world turned to GoFundMe as the easiest, safest and most effective place to take action and make an impact.

“This year, we saw an overwhelming display of gratitude on the platform. More than 15 million thank you messages were sent to the GoFundMe community, reiterating that these donations are so much more than a transaction, they are profoundly important acts of support and hope.”

In terms of most generous counties in Ireland based on the number of donations per capita they are:

Galway Dublin Limerick Cork Waterford

The campaigns that received the most donations in Ireland this year were: The Mark Dalton Recovery Fund which raised over €318,000 to help the secondary school student and Waterford Minor Hurler on his rehabilitation journey after a devastating car crash at the end of last year.

The Help us provide a home for Shelly and her girls campaign, raised over €280,000 to help Shelly and her family build their home after her husband was tragically killed in a workplace accident. The young family had been living in a mobile home on the site they intended to build on while they saved when the tragic accident occurred.

Finally, The Johnny Hasset campaign, started by The Breeze-up Consignors Association earlier this year to help pay for Johnny’s cancer treatment and has raised €277,180.