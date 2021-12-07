Live: Storm Barra – Flooding in Cork, 59,000 homes without power

Digital Desk Staff

Ireland is braced for winds of more than 130km, as the country prepares for the impact of Storm Barra.

Schools, colleges and creches in some of the worst affected areas will remain closed in Ireland on Tuesday, amid warnings that no part of the island will escape from the effects of the major storm.

Covid-19 test and vaccination centres will also remain closed in some parts of the country.

Met Éireann has warned that disruption to travel, and the power supply are likely, along with coastal flooding.

Gardaí have urged anyone living in areas affected by red or orange warnings to avoid unnecessary travel.

Cork, Kerry and Clare have been given a red warning, while an orange-level warning is in place for much of the east and west coast.

A yellow warning is in place for the rest of the country from 2am on Tuesday until 6pm on Wednesday.

We will bring you updates of the damage caused by the storm throughout the day here.

Cork flooding

John Donegan, senior engineer with Cork County Council warned motorists to stay off the roads, and if they are out – to avoid fallen trees and wires and NOT to drive through floodwaters.

Bantry has “fared poorly” with a surge of one metre leading to flooding of 20 to 25 properties when a culvert “surcharged”. They had reports of one tree down so far.

In Cork city winds remained high and were the main concern. The advice remains for the public not to make unnecessary journeys and to stay indoors.

Parts of Father Mathew St now impassable for many vehicles #Cork #stormbarra pic.twitter.com/lxhtVl8Xq6 — Liz Dunphy (@LizDunphy1) December 7, 2021

Pembroke St in Cork is now also under some water but does not seem to have reached many businesses there #stormbarra pic.twitter.com/pRKUXXo2Z0 — Liz Dunphy (@LizDunphy1) December 7, 2021

Schools

On Newstalk Breakfast, Minister for Education Norma Foley said that the day off school would not have to be made up at a later stage as it was a one-off extreme weather event. The priority was that everyone in the education sector was safe and secure.

Power cuts

More than 59,000 homes, farms and businesses are without power as a result of Storm Barra.

Cork and Kerry are bearing the brunt of the storm force winds which could reach in excess of 130km per hour.

A red wind alert will come into effect in Clare from 4pm this afternoon, while orange warnings are in place in 11 other coastal counties.

The ESB says power outages are mainly due to trees falling on overhead lines.

An Post

Cork and Kerry: All Post Offices will remain closed and there will be no mail deliveries or collections in any part of counties Kerry or Cork today.

In Co Clare, postal deliveries services will operate as normal until 2pm, and Post Offices will remain open for business as usual until 2pm today. An Post said: “We will continue to monitor the situation and provided conditions are safe for our staff and Postmasters, we expect all services to resume tomorrow, Wednesday 8th. Any Childrens’s Allowance payments due for payment today, will be paid at Post Offices tomorrow.”

said: “We will continue to monitor the situation and provided conditions are safe for our staff and Postmasters, we expect all services to resume tomorrow, Wednesday 8th. Any Childrens’s Allowance payments due for payment today, will be paid at Post Offices tomorrow.” Letter, Parcel and Post Office services will operate as normal in all other counties today.

Coast Guard Appeal

Gerard Flynn of the Irish Coast Guard, speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, urged the public not to go for walks or attempt activities such as sea swimming during Storm Barra

Such recreational activities should be avoided, he said as if the people got into trouble and the rescue services were called it could prevent them from attending a medical emergency.

“I would appeal to people to exercise common sense. This is not a day to be out.

“I would appeal to people to stay in.”

Meanwhile, Keith Leonard of the National Emergency Coordination Group has said that the defence forces and civil defence are on stand by to assist local authorities and emergency services today in response during Storm Barra.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr Leonard said that planning for Storm Barra was in two phases – the response phase today with the key focus on “life safety issues” and then the recovery phase in the coming days with clean up operations.

Mr Leonard called on the public to stay at home, to take protective measures for themselves and to keep their mobile phones charged.

Travel delays