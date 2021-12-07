Man dies following road traffic collision in Co Galway

A man aged in his 70s has died following a fatal road traffic collision in Co Galway on Tuesday.

Gardaí have said they are currently at the scene of the accident on the N18 at Kiltartan. The collision happened at around 3:35pm and involved two vehicles.

According to Gardaí, the driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles, a man aged in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle involved in the collision was a man aged in his 30s. He has been taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment of his injuries which are believed to be non-life threatening.

The road is currently closed off and will remain closed overnight with diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to get in contact with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.