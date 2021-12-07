Museum goes back to the future with new website

By Suzanne Pender

A CELEBRATION of the past is embracing the future with the launch of Carlow County Museum’s brand-new website.

The launch of the website coincides with the 48th anniversary of the museum’s opening, benefiting the Carlow community and its visitors over almost five decades.

The website is an updated version of its predecessor, offering much of the same information, but now in a cleaner, modern and easily navigable format, which greatly enhances the user’s experience.

The new website is the culmination of several months’ work by Carlow County Museum’s marketing and PR officer Paul Dunne, who worked in close collaboration with an established web development company CDG Brand to redesign, brand and build the site.

Speaking at the launch of the new site, Carlow County Museum chairperson and mayor of Carlow cllr Ken Murnane said: “I’m delighted to see that the continual development of Carlow County Museum is reflected in their fantastic new website and particularly on a day when we celebrate almost half a century of the museum’s existence.

“I’d encourage everyone to take the time to visit the website, from which you can view the museum’s current and past exhibitions, sign-up to their newsletter, follow their social media channels and find out about arranging your next visit.”

Carlow County Museum’s curator Dermot Mulligan and his team plan to continually evolve the website so that it delivers the very latest information on the museum’s work in preserving, conserving, documenting and displaying the history of Co Carlow.

The new website can be visited at www.carlowmuseum.com