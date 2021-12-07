Pop-up shop will showcase Carlow’s finest designers

By Suzanne Pender

A CELEBRATION of Carlow’s finest jewellery, ceramics, textiles, wood and sculpture takes place all this month in Fairgreen Shopping Centre.

Inspired by life in Carlow, FORM Designmade Carlow is delighted to open its doors at Fairgreen Shopping Centre from now until Christmas Eve with a pop-up shop in association with Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office.

Celebrating local designers and makers, the pop-up shop will showcase Carlow’s finest crafts.

“Craft and design, particularly local craft and design, make the perfect gift for this festive season and we are delighted to support these local businesses through the Local Enterprise Office,” said mayor of Carlow cllr Ken Murnane, as he opened the store for business.

“It has never been more important to shop local and it couldn’t be more convenient with the shop being situated in the heart of the Fairgreen Shopping Centre.”

FORM Designmade Carlow is a collective of ten craftmakers from Co Carlow and include well-known names such as jewellers Mary Bourke of DeBurca Design, Emma Jane Champley Jewellery, Liga Valg of Valg Studio and Ariane Tobin; textile artists Nicola Brown Textiles, Leiko Felt, and Slaney Quilting Studio; woodworker Darragh Sinnott; and in the area of sculpture, Martin Lyttle of Lithicworks and Martin Marley of MM Ceramics.

The shop will be open seven days a week in the run-up to Christmas.

Speaking about the FORM Shop, Mary Bourke of DeBurca Design said: “The opportunity to showcase members’ work is a great boost for the craftspeople involved. We are really looking forward to meeting customers, connecting with them and providing people with Carlow-made gifts for the festive season.”

Kieran Comerford, head of economic development and enterprise in the Local Enterprise Office, stated that the office was delighted to support FORM on this journey into retail and wished them all well with the project, which “aligns to the key message of encouraging local consumers to look for local and made local for Christmas 2021.”