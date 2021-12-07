Rotary’s tree of remembrance will benefit five local charities

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Rotary Club’s tree of remembrance on Barrack Street has become a feature of Christmas in the town.

The tree of remembrance gives the people of Carlow an opportunity to remember loved ones, while the Rotary Club has the opportunity to raise much-needed funds for local charities.

“Visiting the tree of remembrance has become a tradition in many homes around Carlow and we felt that it was important to continue it this year with additional safety measures in place,” stated club president Sinead McAuliffe.

“You can visit the tree from Wednesday 8 December until Christmas Eve and donate there, and also, as there are many people who still may not be able to return home for Christmas this year or may not be able to visit the tree, we have an online platform for you to donate and you can leave a comment to remember your loved one and it will be transcribed onto a ribbon and hung up on the tree.”

The online platform is available at www.idonate.ie/RemembranceTreeCarlow

Money raised this year will be used to support the following local charities – Delta Centre, Éist Cancer Support Centre, St Vincent de Paul, Bethany House Day Care Centre and the Alzheimer’s Society.

“I also want to thank all those who have made the tree possible this year – Rotary members, Carlow County Council, Barry O’Neill, Douglas Murray, Touchpoint Media, tree sponsor UNUM and the many friends of Carlow Rotary,” concluded Sinead.