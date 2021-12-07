Storm Barra: Coast Guard urges people to avoid walks or sea swimming

  • Home >
Tuesday, December 07, 2021

Vivienne Clarke

Gerard Flynn of the Irish Coast Guard, speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, urged the public not to go for walks or attempt activities such as sea swimming during Storm Barra

Such recreational activities should be avoided, he said as if the people got into trouble and the rescue services were called it could prevent them from attending a medical emergency.

“I would appeal to people to exercise common sense. This is not a day to be out.

“I would appeal to people to stay in.”

Meanwhile, Keith Leonard of the National Emergency Coordination Group has said that the defence forces and civil defence are on stand by to assist local authorities and emergency services today in response during Storm Barra.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr Leonard said that planning for Storm Barra was in two phases – the response phase today with the key focus on “life safety issues” and then the recovery phase in the coming days with clean up operations.

Mr Leonard called on the public to stay at home, to take protective measures for themselves and to keep their mobile phones charged.

