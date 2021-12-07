Storm Barra: Schools in counties with red and orange weather warnings to stay closed

Schools in counties which are currently under red and orange weather warnings due to Storm Barra have been advised to remain closed on Wednesday.

As reported in The Irish Times, this means schools in Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Limerick, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Wexford should stay closed.

According to the Department of Education, school closures on Wednesday will allow for an assessment of the impact of Storm Barra to take place.

“Schools that are no longer in a red or orange alert area can reopen, provided that, if there are concerns, school managers have had an opportunity to check for fallen wires and other serious damage in the vicinity of school buildings,” the Department of Education said.

“If an individual school (in a yellow area) is still experiencing a particular local issue relating to the storm the Board of Management can make a decision to remain closed for tomorrow.”

Third level institutions which are currently in, or are forecast to be in red or orange alert areas have also been advised to remain closed on Wednesday.

Advice re #StormBarra & third level facilities My Department is advising that all colleges, universities, further education & training centres that are currently in or forecast to be in a Red or Orange alert area should remain closed tomorrow — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) December 7, 2021

This comes following major disruption across the country on Tuesday due to Storm Barra.

Some 56,000 homes are without power and may not be reconnected for a number of days, Government officials have said, after the country was battered by winds of up to 130km per hour.

The Defence Forces are to be drafted in for “extensive recovery operations”, to clear debris and damage caused by the storm.

Met Éireann has warned that strong winds will continue into Tuesday night, with further damage and disruption to be expected.

Keep up to date with the latest on Storm Barra here.