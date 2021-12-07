Storm Barra tracker: Full weather warnings and map as strong winds blast Ireland

Tomas Doherty

Disruptive winds, heavy rain and snow showers have hit Ireland as Storm Barra moves across the country.

After making landfall on Tuesday morning, Storm Barra has caused flooding in southern parts of the country, particularly in parts of Co Cork, while thousands of homes and businesses have been left without power.

The storm is set to move slowly across the country during Tuesday and Wednesday. You can track the progress of the storm on the weather map below, and find the latest updates in our live blog.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Weather warnings

Red

A red wind warning means consistent wind speeds in excess of 80 kilometres per hour and gusts in excess of 130 kilometres per hour. Conditions could be life-threatening for those who venture outdoors.

Red wind warning Tuesday 9am to 9pm: Cork, Kerry

Cork, Kerry Red wind warning Tuesday 4pm to Wednesday 1am: Clare

Orange

An orange wind warning is in place for many western counties and some eastern counties, with damaging gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour forecast. Disruption to both power and travel is likely.

Orange wind warning Tuesday 6am to Wednesday 6am: Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo and Wexford.

Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo and Wexford. Orange wind warning Tuesday 8am to 1pm: Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and East Meath.

Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and East Meath. Orange wind warning Tuesday 8pm to Wednesday 8am: Sligo, Leitrim

Sligo, Leitrim Orange wind warning Wednesday 2am to 2pm: Donegal

🚨#StormBarra will bring disruptive weather to Ireland today and tomorrow, with impacts from severe, damaging winds🌬️ as well as heavy rain🌧️🚨#Wind and #rain warnings are in place across Ireland⚠️ Read more in our #StormBarra news story ℹ️📰https://t.co/jZZxcE5Nup pic.twitter.com/ktyrDC3M4R — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 7, 2021

Yellow

A yellow rain warning is in place nationwide from 2pm on Tuesday to 6pm on Wednesday, as the strong winds from Storm Barra are accompanied by heavy rain. There is also the possibility of snow and sleet on high ground in the west of Ireland.

Dangerous conditions are expected at sea with marine warnings in place along all Irish coasts, including a red marine warning for southwestern and western sea areas.

There is a significant possibility of flooding in all coastal areas, including Dublin and Cork.