Storm Barra: Trampoline causes havoc on busy Kilkenny city commuter road

Sarah Slater

Gardaí in Kilkenny have issued a warning to all trampoline owners to secure them safely after a one caused havoc on a busy commuter route in and out of Kilkenny city.

Despite warnings to batten down all garden furniture, children’s toys and equipment Kilkenny Fire Service and gardaí were called out to the Castlecomer Road at the edge of the city and had to remain there for several hours until it was secured.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardai remain at the scene. The possibility of injury in so many ways was and is huge. Beware of poorly secured objects like trampolines and garden furniture being moved in these conditions.”

The road had to be closed off to traffic resulting in severe tailbacks, electricity to surrounding homes and business switched off as emergency services and ESB crews battled to remove the trampoline in severe winds.

More than 1,000 customers are affected by the power outage.

It is expected to be this afternoon before power can be fully restored to the area.