Care home Christmas concerts get underway

By Suzanne Pender

CHRISTMAS is about to become a lot brighter for residents and staff in nursing homes throughout Co Carlow, with a host of live performances planned.

Mary Coughlan, Orla Fallon and The Wild Turkeys are among the singers and musicians performing as part of Mobile Music Machine (MMM) ‘Covid care concerts’ to nursing homes around the county.

Carlow Arts Service recently welcomed a second phase of funding from the Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of €143,000 through the Local Live Performance Fund, put in place to support the live performance sector through the pandemic.

The Mobile Music Machine, led by Gerald Peregrine, will bring music and dancing to 29 Co Carlow care homes throughout December, kicking off this week in Borris.

The festive season concert series is jam-packed with exceptional singers and musicians and will feature live performances by Mary Coughlan, Orla Fallon and The Wild Turkeys.

This Christmas series will mark the third visit of MMM, organised by Carlow County Council Arts Service, to every care home in the county, providing outdoor concerts to residents.

“We are delighted to provide another series of concerts across the county to all residents,” said Sinead Dowling, Carlow County Council arts officer.

“This time, we are fortunate enough that families of those residents will also be able to join their loved ones and sing along, too. Along with the Mobile Music Machine artists, Carlow musicians will join the performances, providing work opportunities locally.

“We know from their previous visit to Carlow that the impact music had on residents that day was truly uplifting and we asked that they return to Carlow to help brighten Christmas for both residents and staff,” said Sinead.

“We look forward to the great reaction live music can bring, both for the musicians performing and for all the families and residents that will have this special encounter,” added Sinead.

For a full list of events happening under Carlow Live and Local, see www.carlowliveandlocal.ie