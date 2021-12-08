Carlow Census jobs still available

By Suzanne Pender

FOLLOWING a late surge in interest, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has extended the deadline for applications for census enumerators until this Friday, 10 December.

Those interested in the 60 part-time positions in Carlow are urged to apply without delay on census.ie.

Census enumerators are required to deliver and collect census forms to every home. This will take place over a ten-week period from 28 February to 6 May.

Enumerators can earn up to €3,200, while also having the flexibility to choose their own hours.

The CSO is urging anyone available for part-time work next spring to consider applying for one of these rewarding and enjoyable positions.

Head of census administration Eileen Murphy said: “Given the strong levels of interest and our requirement to ensure we have adequate representation in every corner of the country, we are extending the deadline by a further week.

“The job of census enumerator is highly flexible, requiring approximately 22 hours a week, but with the ability to largely choose those hours. It can be a rewarding position and is an ideal option for people looking for temporary part-time work.

“By becoming involved, you will be directly helping the people of your local community by ensuring your community’s needs are accounted for in future policy decisions. Census needs public support, so if you are available for part-time work next spring, please consider applying for an enumerator position today.”

Applications can be made online at www.census.ie until the new deadline of 3pm on Friday 10 December.