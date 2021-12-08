Domestic violence on the rise in Co Carlow

BURGLARIES and thefts have decreased in Carlow this year, while assault and domestic incidents are on the rise.

Superintendent Aidan Brennan disclosed crime figures for 2021, with many categories trending downward due to Covid-19 and its impact on society.

While restrictions on night-time trade had led to a reduction of offences such as public disorder, assaults were up, which Supt Brennan found surprising.

Thirty-three incidents of assault causing harm or injury had been recorded in Carlow so far this year, along with 68 minor assaults. The total figure was 101, compared with 89 last year.

A total of 328 domestic-related incidents have been recorded this year, compared with 282 in 2020.

On a more positive note, just 69 burglaries were recorded in Carlow so far this year, compared with 74 last year.

Supt Brennan said that burglaries were down nationally and particularly in recent years in Carlow. For example, there had been a staggering 879 burglaries in Carlow during the same period in 2014.

“That was a colossal figure, but that has reduced very, very significantly on what it was.”

Supt Brennan said enforcement was one factor, but also changing habits among homeowners.

“It’s not as lucrative a crime as it once was. People do not carry large amounts of cash at home.”

Thefts from shops were down to 129 offences this year, compared with 172 during the same period last year. However, thefts from cars had doubled to 39 in 2021.

“During the summer months, you’d have people locking up their cars and going for walks in scenic areas and they can be targeted,” said Supt Brennan.

Theft from other property is down from 60 to 47.

There have been 192 detections for possession of a small quantity of drugs this year, as well as 76 detections for large quantities of drugs involving their suspected sale or supply. Gardaí have conducted 756 searches.

Public order detections were down significantly, from 325 to 281.

Cycle and beat patrols would be increased increase in the run-up to Christmas, added Supt Brennan.

So far this year, gardaí have completed 7,715 crime patrols, 1,860 crime checkpoints and 195 mandatory intoxicant checkpoints.