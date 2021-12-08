Driver caught speeding at over 200km/h during Storm Barra

Wednesday, December 08, 2021

A driver has been caught speeding after the car they were driving was clocked travelling at 201km/h during a pre-planned Garda operation.

The driver now faces a court appearance after the vehicle was stopped by gardaí on the M9 near Kilkenny.

The driver, who was in an Audi car, was clocked speeding at 201km/h in a 120km/h zone by members of the Roads Policing Unit from Waterford Kilkenny Carlow Garda division.

The offence occurred as rain and high winds from Storm Barra continued in the Republic on Wednesday, with road users warned to exercise caution by both the Garda and Road Safety Authority.

