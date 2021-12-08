Éist Christmas cards on sale at Carlow Farmers’ Market

By Suzanne Pender

ÉIST Cancer Support Centre is currently selling Christmas cards at its new premises, 46 Idrone Park, Tullow Road, Carlow, R93 R280.

They will also be selling cards at Carlow Farmers’ Market in Potato Market this Saturday, 11 December.

The Éist centre is currently open for business and provides practical and emotional support to people with a cancer diagnosis, their families and friends.

For further information, please contact Éist on 059 9139684 or 085 8661499. The email address is [email protected]