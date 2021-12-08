  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Éist Christmas cards on sale at Carlow Farmers’ Market

Éist Christmas cards on sale at Carlow Farmers’ Market

Wednesday, December 08, 2021

By Suzanne Pender

ÉIST Cancer Support Centre is currently selling Christmas cards at its new premises, 46 Idrone Park, Tullow Road, Carlow, R93 R280.

They will also be selling cards at Carlow Farmers’ Market in Potato Market this Saturday, 11 December.

The Éist centre is currently open for business and provides practical and emotional support to people with a cancer diagnosis, their families and friends.

For further information, please contact Éist on 059 9139684 or 085 8661499. The email address is [email protected]

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow Census jobs still available

Wednesday, 08/12/21 - 1:45pm

Tributes paid after Marty Morrissey’s mother dies in road crash

Wednesday, 08/12/21 - 1:18pm

Sleeping man woken to find burglar searching pants, Carlow court hears

Wednesday, 08/12/21 - 11:18am