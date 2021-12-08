Millions in profits continue to roll in for SoSueMe blog founder during pandemic

Gordon Deegan

The millions in profits continued to roll in last year for companies owned and co-owned by the businesswoman behind the lifestyle SoSueMe blog, Suzanne Jackson.

That is according to three new sets of accounts filed by Suzanne Jackson companies which confirm soaring profits at her assorted businesses during the pandemic.

In a record year for Ms Jackson’s Cohar Ltd, the company’s profits increased by 29.5 per cent to €2.12 million for 2020.

Profits

The profits of €2.12 million last year followed profits of €1.64 million in 2019 and at the end of last year, the company’s accumulated profits totalled €4 million.

The bumper year for the company allowed the firm to pay out €300,000 in dividends to Ms Jackson’s Glowbell UC.

The cash funds at Cohar Ltd at the end of December last year totalled €3 million – up €1.1 million in one year.

The Skerries woman is the founder and CEO of the bestselling beauty brand, SOSUbySJ and also presents RTÉ’s The Style Counsellors.

The 37-year-old businesswoman set up the SoSueMe blog in 2010 at the age of 25 and is also a co-owner of SanFran Cosmetics Limited along with businessman Fran O’Gorman.

Last year, SanFran Cosmetics Ltd recorded post tax profits of €989,759 – down sharply on the post tax profits of €3 million for 2019.

Ms Jackson and Mr O’Gorman are directors of the company and a contributor to the drop in profits was directors’ pay totalling €500,000 for last year compared to zero in 2019.

At the end of December last, SanFran Cosmetic Ltd’s accumulated profits totalled €5.9 million.

The company’s cash funds last year increased from €1.2 million to €2.1 million.

Ms Jackson and Mr O’Gorman each own a 50 per cent stake in the company which sells Ms Jackson’s branded palettes, lashes and other beauty products.

Social media followers

The SoSueMe Facebook page alone has over 338,958 followers while Ms Jackson’s Instagram account has over 330,000 followers – a jump of 46,000 in 12 months.

Ms Jackson’s SoSueMe Ltd has a 50 per cent share in SanFran Cosmetics Ltd and profits at SoSueMe last year increased by €261,108 resulting in accumulated profits of €2.08 million at year-end.

The cash funds at the firm last year increased marginally from €554,160 to €563,979.