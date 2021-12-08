Niac approve Covid vaccines for children aged 5-11

Muireann Duffy

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has approved the administration of Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 5-11.

The decision comes after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced its approval of the rollout to younger children in November.

The recommendation was conveyed to the Government on Wednesday morning, with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly accepting the measures.

Minister @DonnellyStephen has accepted new recommendations in relation to Ireland’s COVID-19 vaccination programme. The recommendations were made by the NIAC to the CMO who has endorsed these recommendations. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) December 8, 2021

Confirming the news, the Department of Health tweeted: “Minister [Stephen Donnelly] has accepted new recommendations in relation to Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“The recommendations were made by the Niac to the [chief medical officer] who has endorsed these recommendations.”

The department added Niac have “strongly recommended” that children in the cohort with an underlying condition, those living with a younger child with complex medical needs, and those living with an immunocompromised adult should receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

“These three categories will be prioritised for vaccination at the same time as others with underlying conditions,” the department said, but confirmed: “Niac have also recommended that vaccination should be offered to all children aged 5-11 years.”