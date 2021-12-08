Pedestrian killed in Tipperary road crash

Muireann Duffy

A man has been killed following a road traffic collision in Co Tipperary on Tuesday night.

The pedestrian, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene on the R499 between Toomevara and Ballinamona Cross shortly after 10pm.

The man’s body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was also taken to UHL as a precaution.

Gardaí confirmed the road remains closed on Wednesday morning to allow a forensic examination of the scene to be carried out. Local diversions are in place.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, particularly road users with dash-cam footage, are asked to contact Gardaí at Nenagh Garda Station on 067-504 50, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.