Sleeping man woken to find burglar searching pants, Carlow court hears

A MAN who was sleeping in his bed awoke to find a burglar rummaging through his trousers, a court was told.

A 41-year old with an address at Blanchardstown, Co Dublin pleaded guilty to burglary at Blackmoor, Donard on 1 October last and possession of stolen property at Johnstown, Tallaght later on the same date.

Sergeant Hud Kelly said: “At 5am, the injured party awoke to find someone at the foot of his bed going through his trousers.”

The injured party, who was aged in his 60s, chased the burglar through the house. The burglar fled and as the injured party rang gardaí, he saw two occupants in his white Opel Vivaro van as it was being driven away in the direction of Donard.

Gardaí traced the vehicle and began following it from Blessington. The van was stopped at an Applegreen service station in Johnstown and the defendant was the driver.

Judge Cephas Power adjourned the case for a week (8 December) for a victim impact statement to be canvassed.

A 34-year-old co-accused, 34-year-old Julie O’Brien, Willow Drove, Clondalkin, Dublin, is also charged with burglary and the unauthorised taking of a vehicle at Blackmoor.

The woman was was not present when her case was called. Judge Power also adjourned her case until 8 December.

