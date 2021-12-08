Storm Barra continues to rage as schools remain closed across the country

Dominic McGrath, PA

Schools across the country will remain closed on Wednesday, as counties continue to feel the impact of Storm Barra.

Weather warnings remain in place nationwide, after thousands of people were left without power as wind and rain battered many coastal areas for hours on Tuesday.

Dublin has now been upgraded to Status Orange. As referenced in our earlier statement all schools in Status Orange and Red areas will remain closed tomorrow 8th December. #StormBarra https://t.co/MLUipWjqNA — Department of Education (@Education_Ire) December 7, 2021

The Department of Education confirmed on Tuesday evening that any school currently or forecast to be in a red or orange alert area should remain closed on Wednesday.

The announcement means schools in Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cork and Kerry remain closed.

The warnings also cover Waterford, Limerick, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Wexford.

#StormBarra will continue to bring strong and damaging winds tonight and tomorrow with a continued risk of fallen trees, dangerous driving conditions and danger to life. ⚠️ #Wind and #Rain warnings in place until 18:00 Wednesday News story updated ➡️https://t.co/RErzRevhdO pic.twitter.com/UpYxCYvPaZ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 7, 2021

The same advice has been issued to universities, colleges and third-level institutions, as well as childcare facilities and creches.

Dublin was also a late addition to the list of school closures, after a fresh orange wind warning was issued, starting from 1am on Wednesday and lasting until 7am.

Apologies to 38K customers without power. We are restoring power where possible, weather conditions continue to make it difficult, so unfortunately many will remain without supply overnight. Estimated Restoration times on https://t.co/hWag1LtpfF. https://t.co/TX6XAc0NyW pic.twitter.com/irFkX6cgr1 — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) December 7, 2021

It is expected that some people will remain without power on Wednesday and possibly into the coming days after the ESB reported almost 60,000 homes were without power on Wednesday morning.

However, the ESB said workers continued their efforts to restore power to impacted homes and businesses where it was safe to do so last night, with work in other areas resuming at first light on Wednesday.

While officials and businesses have started assessing the damage from the storm, Met Éireann has said winds will not fully abate until later today.