Storm Barra leaves trail of debris in its wake

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Weather warnings remain in place for parts of Ireland as Storm Barra begins to subside.

The storm caused damage across the island over the course of Tuesday and into Wednesday, with thousands of homes still without electricity.

While Wednesday afternoon was calmer in many parts of the country, high winds continue to cause damage and status yellow warnings remain in place in several coastal counties in the north and east.

A wooden fascia lies on the road after high winds blew it off a house in Clonakilty, West Cork (Andy Gibson/PA)

Met Éireann has warned that risks remain of fallen trees and large waves in coastal areas, with driving conditions still difficult in parts of the country.

Gardaí also urged people to stay safe when on the roads.

The Department of Housing, which co-ordinates the response to storms, warned the country is still experiencing strong, gusty north-west winds.

Officials are monitoring the impact of the storm, with temporary flood defences remaining in place at locations across the country.

Workmen deal with a fallen tree at the busy Goat junction, Dublin (Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council/PA)

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council reported on Wednesday afternoon that a tree had fallen at a busy junction in the southside suburbs of Dublin.

ESB confirmed around 30,000 homes are without electricity, with western coastal regions worst affected.

A spokesperson said that while crews are working to fix connections, some people may be without power until Thursday.

Schools in several counties that were subject to red or orange alerts remained closed on Wednesday, following advice from the Department of Education.

Yellow Wind warnings have been extended this afternoon as #StormBarra gradually moves away from Ireland. There is a continued risk of fallen trees, large coastal waves and difficult driving conditions so continue to stay aware ⚠️⚠️⚠️ Warning details ℹ️ https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/N0Tn93EGLR — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 8, 2021

However, some colleges and universities did decide to reopen as normal.

With the worst of the storm expected to subside at around 6pm on Wednesday, the Department of Education confirmed all schools can reopen on Thursday

Officials and businesses began the clear-up operation on Wednesday morning, after the storm brought localised flooding and significant damage to some parts of the country.