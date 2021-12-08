Thousands flock to Tinryland for three-day Christmas fair

CHRISTMAS came early in Tinryland last weekend, with a three-day festive village attracting 2,000 people.

Taking place at the local GAA club, the Tinryland Christmas Village featured a lovely festive atmosphere along with 100 vendors as well as Santa and his special train, the Santa Claus express.

Festivities kicked off on Friday afternoon with special guests Barney and Dean Rock and a special Carols by Candlelight performance.

Speakers at the opening ceremony included Tinryland GFC chairman Bernard Mullen, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council Fintan Phelan and Carlow GAA chairman Jim Bolger.

The official turning on of the lights on the large outdoor Christmas tree was performed by Tinryland GFC president Joe O’Gorman and Barney Rock. Fr Tom Little, PP, said prayers before the lights were turned on, while St Clare’s women’s and youth choirs performed Carols by Candlelight. Presentations were also made as part of an art competition for primary and secondary school pupils.

The Christmas Village proved to be very successful over the weekend. Children from Holy Angels were also in attendance. It was the first year the club had organised an event of this type and it was not without its challenges, with the Santa train breaking down for a period of Saturday. However, with a bit of Santa magic, the train got back up and running, with refunds offered to those who were left disappointed. A special call out for South Africans living locally was well received, too, with a big gathering in attendance.

“On Sunday, it felt like something we had been doing for a million years. It was brilliant, an amazing day,” said organiser Surine Hillebrand.

“The food businesses and vendors all traded something. They were all very happy,” she added.

Proceeds from the event will go towards gym facilities at the club.