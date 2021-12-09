Brave Tullow toddler is a Little Blue Hero

TULLOW gardaí got a new recruit in the shape of the extraordinary Aidan Maher last week. The 16-month-old donned his new garda cap and met his colleagues Garda Martha Hughes and Garda Darren Leahy at his home in Phelim Wood.

Aidan was made a Little Blue Hero Honorary Garda after being nominated by staff at Crumlin Hospital.

At just five weeks’ old, Aidan first showed worrying signs and weight lost. Aged eight months, Aidan was in intestinal failure and was placed on Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN), also known as intravenous or IV nutrition feeding. He spent much of his first year in hospital before coming home to Tullow in August, where he has blossomed into a bubbly toddler. However, he remains dependent on TPN.

Aidan was given a garda peaked hat, a beanie hat and t-shirt and a little teddy bear by local gardaí. Along with his dad Nigel, Aidan also got to go inside a garda car.

“They were beeping horns. I don’t know who was the bigger child,” laughed mum Josephine. “Aidan definitely enjoyed it. He interacted well with the gardaí. They were very approachable. He was chatting to them.”

When he is not being a garda, Aidan loves the outdoors, listening to the sound of the ocean and being at the seaside. A fan of Coco Melon and Peppa Pig, his favourite music is Christina Perri.

Josephine said: “He is the bubbliest little boy. Very, very bubbly and full of devilment! He is into everything!”

The family fought to bring Aidan home, fundraising to adapt their house to meet Aidan’s medical requirements.

And while Aidan has blossomed since arriving home, the intestinal failure persists without explanation. He has had to return to hospital for periods when he became unwell. He is set to return to Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children next April for further investigations.

Aidan is dependent on TPN through his central line, which runs at least 17 hours a day, seven days a week. However, Josephine said that no matter what is thrown at Aidan, he moves forward with a big, bright smile.

If people wish to follow along Aidan’s journey, they can do so on TikTok (aidansfightagainstftt) or if they search #Aidansdailymile on Facebook they will also find updates.