Fintan O’Toole claims An Post Irish Book of the Year 2021 award

Muireann Duffy

Fintan O’Toole’s We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Ireland Since 1958 has won the An Post Irish Book of the Year 2021 award.

According to The Irish Times, the chair of the judging panel, Maria Dickenson of Dubray Books said it is a book that “will remain important for a very long time”, adding: “Truely, this is a book for the ages.”

“Fintan O’Toole understands Ireland in a visceral way – its isn’t just politics but culture and popular culture. He gets all of Ireland and its turbulent history during his lifetime,” Ms Dickenson said.

And the winner of the 2021 An Post Irish Book of the Year goes to…@fotoole for his title ‘We Don’t Know Ourselves’. CONGRATULATIONS! 🎉👏🎉👏🎉👏#APIBA #ReadersWanted pic.twitter.com/VXxt7DmH6w — An Post Irish Book Awards (@AnPostIBAS) December 8, 2021

Another member of the panel, An Post chief executive David McRedmond described O’Toole’s work as astonishing, fresh and passionate, stating it was “the most remarkable Irish non-fiction book I’ve read in the last 10 years”.

A columnist with The Irish Times for over 30 years, O’Toole said the book is the most personal work he has ever written, drawing on his family history and childhood experiences. “It feels a bit more exposed than usual, and the relief that most people seem to like it is all the greater for that,” he said.

O’Toole saw off some stiff competition, with Sally Rooney’s Beautiful World, Where Are You, Séamas O’Reilly’s Did Ye Hear Mammy Died, Aisling and the City by Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen, Maureen Gaffney’s Your One Wild and Precious Life, and David King’s A Hug for You making up the shortlist.

The winner was chosen through a mixture of an online public vote and a judging panel, which this year also included the Sunday Independent’s literary editor, Madeleine Keane, senior librarian Marian T Keyes, and literary agent Simon Trewin.

The winners by category were: