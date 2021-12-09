  • Home >
Rathanna first responders upgrade life-saving skills

Thursday, December 09, 2021

Rathanna First Responders receive their refresher certificates Charlene Warren, Eric Osbourne, Valerie Stanley, Esther Moore, Instructor Paddy Kelly, Bernie O’Brien, trainer Joyce Dowling, Liz Roche, David Moore, Breda Haywood and Gordon Warren. Missing from photo, Annette Fitzpatrick, Margaret Kearney O’Donoghue, Nicky Coady, Katarzyna Fedko, David Clerkin, Magda King, Aine O’Shea and Marie Doran

Rathanna First Responders who participated in a refresher lifesaving course receiving their certificates Eric Osbourne , Breda Haywood, Instructor Joyce Dowling, David Moore, Esther Moore, Valerie Stanley, Bernie O’Brien, Liz Roche, Charlene Warren and instructor Paddy Kelly
Photos: Roger Jones

 

By Suzanne Pender

MEMBERS of a rural community are doing all they can to ensure they have the necessary skills and equipment to save a life.

Three years ago, Rathanna Community Group purchased an automated external defibrillator (AED) for their village and surrounding areas, mounting it on the wall of the local hall, next to the main entrance, to allow for 24/7 access. Rathanna Community Hall is located at R95 HH68.

Back then, a total of 18 people were recruited to participate in the heart-saver course, with Seán Dillon as their instructor.

Last month, the same group participated in a refresher heart-savers course, ensuring their skills and abilities were brought up to date.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, this important course continued, splitting the group into smaller numbers to ensure social distancing rules were strictly observed.

Paddy Kelly was the co-ordinator/instructor. He was assisted by volunteer Joyce Dowling, who upgraded her skills to instructor the Bagenalstown CFR group recently.

And in Rathanna car park recently, Paddy presented heart-saver certificates to everyone who completed the course. All were offered huge congratulations, along with the hope that the AED will not be required.

Groups, clubs and businesses that would like to avail of these life-saving skills should contact Paddy on 086 2440728 or Bagenalstown Cardiac First Responders on their Facebook page.

Groups, clubs or businesses which have defibrillators and would like to make them accessible to the general public are asked to please contact the group, and remember, all public-access defibrillators are registered with the National Ambulance Service.

In the event of an emergency/cardiac arrest, the 999 call taker will have all of the information on these public-access AEDs.

Bagenalstown CFR is currently looking for new volunteers, so if you’re over 18 years, living within a five-kilometre radius of town and would like to join other dedicated volunteers, contact them on the above number.

