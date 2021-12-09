Spectacular garden in Kiltegan to feature on popular BBC show

A BEAUTIFUL garden in Kiltegan will be beamed into millions of homes in Britain and Ireland next week.

TJ Maher’s award winning Patthana garden in Kiltegan will feature on the BBC 2 ***Gardeners’ World*** programme on Friday 17 December at 8pm.

The carefully cultivated garden will feature in ***Gardeners’ World*** Winter Specials episode two.

“It’s fantastic, a little bit surreal to have the garden go out like that,” said TJ.

It is extremely rare for an Irish garden to feature on the show and researchers got in contact last April after following the garden’s popular Instagram page.

When the BBC email landed, TJ couldn’t believe it.

“I thought it was a joke,” he said, “someone sending me a fake email!”

Filming had been scheduled to take place in the summer, but things were chaotic due to Covid and foreign travel restrictions.

“We were apprehensive about it. It was such a huge opportunity and we did not want to miss it.”

At one stage it looked like it might have to be postponed. However, in the end, the show’s producer/director and researcher did not travel, conducting video interviews through Zoom, while a BBC sound man and cameraman recorded in Kiltegan.

“It was a little surreal but, in the end, it felt like it was a miracle that it happened at all,” said TJ. “We had lots of sunshine on the day of filming and the butterflies put on a great show.”

The appearance was kept secret, with TJ having to sign a contract, which meant he could not mention it until the BBC did so first.

Patthana has always meant a tremendous amount to him and his partner Simon, who helps with it.

“The garden has always been a saviour to me, through all the different things in life. It has been a constant to me. Happy times, sad times … you go into the garden to digest things.”

It has become even more important with the pandemic.

TJ recalls when he opened the garden to the public in the summer.

“People were so grateful … that was my big impression of garden visitors. They walked in the gate and they were smiling. So many people thanked us for opening the garden; there were a lot of things closed. Just to engage with nature and sit in the garden, it was a nice counteraction to the challenging world we are living in,” he said.

Patthana garden will open to the public next April, in time for the tulip display, which sees the garden filled with thousands of beautiful flowers. Patthana finished this year’s garden course only a few weeks ago – all outdoors and socially distanced – and bookings are now being taken for next year’s course, with one class a month from March to November. Contact TJ on 086 1944547 for details.

Patthana garden is on Facebook and Instagram, while its website is patthanagardenireland.com.